THE RECORD

Ross honored by Association of American Medical Colleges

By Brittney Wheeler
Ross

Will Ross, MD, the associate dean for diversity and the Alumni Endowed Professor of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2024 Louis W. Sullivan, MD, Award from the Association of American Medical Colleges. The honor recognizes medical leaders committed to diversifying the health-care workforce.

For nearly three decades, Ross, a nephrologist and public health epidemiologist, has devoted much of his career to eliminating health-care disparities in the U.S. and abroad as well as increasing diversity among medical students, residents and faculty. At WashU Medicine, Ross’ dedication has helped increase enrollment rates for students from underrepresented groups, from 5.7% in 1997 to 30% in 2023.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Flu shots available for employees

Emergency communication test Oct. 8

Professional development courses available to staff

Notables

Ross honored by Association of American Medical Colleges

WashU scientist talks neurons on educational podcast

Flowe featured in documentary and History Channel series

Obituaries

Karen Daubert, assistant vice chancellor at University MarComm, 63

T.S. Park, professor of neurosurgery, 77

Bill Smith, former associate vice chancellor, 80

Research Wire

New genomic surveillance tools could help efforts to eliminate damaging parasitic infections

Grant supports research to develop gene therapy for cystic fibrosis 

Neurons that trigger sneezing, coughing identified in mice

The View From Here

10.07.24

09.30.24

09.23.24

Washington People

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20