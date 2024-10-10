Ross honored by Association of American Medical Colleges

Ross

Will Ross, MD, the associate dean for diversity and the Alumni Endowed Professor of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2024 Louis W. Sullivan, MD, Award from the Association of American Medical Colleges. The honor recognizes medical leaders committed to diversifying the health-care workforce.

For nearly three decades, Ross, a nephrologist and public health epidemiologist, has devoted much of his career to eliminating health-care disparities in the U.S. and abroad as well as increasing diversity among medical students, residents and faculty. At WashU Medicine, Ross’ dedication has helped increase enrollment rates for students from underrepresented groups, from 5.7% in 1997 to 30% in 2023.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.