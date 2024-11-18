WashU faculty, alumni lead effort to repair harms caused by systemic racism in St. Louis

The St. Louis Reparations Commission released its final report last month, outlining St. Louis’ deep history of slavery and systemic discrimination and the continued impact on Black residents. The report also offered recommendations for city officials to repair the harm caused by racial injustice.

The commission’s work spanned 18 months and included collaboration with local and national experts, city leaders and community members. WashU faculty members contributed significantly to the work.

Ross and Cunningham

The commission chair was WashU alumna Kayla Reed, AB ’19. Will Ross, MD, associate dean for diversity and the Alumni Endowed Professor of Medicine at WashU Medicine, served as the commission’s vice chair. David Cunningham, a professor of sociology in Arts & Sciences, also served on the commission.

Additionally, several WashU faculty members — alongside faculty from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Saint Louis University and other universities around the country — contributed to various parts of the report: Patty Heyda, a professor of urban design and architecture at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts; Michelle Purdy, an associate professor of education in Arts & Sciences; Jake Rosenfeld, a professor and chair of sociology in Arts & Sciences; Kelly Schmidt, reparative public historian and a lecturer in Arts & Sciences; Geoff Ward, a professor of African and African American studies and director of the WashU & Slavery Project; Adia Harvey-Wingfield, the Mary Tileston Hemenway Professor of Arts & Sciences; and Carol Camp Yeakey, the Marshall S. Snow Professor of Arts & Sciences.

In the report’s introduction, Reed and Ross wrote, “We believe this report marks the beginning of a new chapter for St. Louis — one rooted in equity, accountability and a shared commitment to healing.”

Read more about the commission’s work and full report here.