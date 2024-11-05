The Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis has ushered in a new era of social policy marked by key initiatives in social policy education, research and community engagement.

This includes the launch of the standalone Master of Social Policy (MSP) degree, the integration of two prominent research centers and the continued work of the Clark-Fox Policy Institute.

These efforts collectively demonstrate the school’s dedication to addressing oppressive structural systems through the development and implementation of evidence-informed policy solutions aimed at advancing equity.

Among key developments is the MSP degree launch. Previously offered only as a dual degree, the MSP is now a focused, one-year, skills-based option designed specifically for policy professionals. This change is aimed at preparing graduates to navigate the increasingly complex landscape of policymaking.

Anna Goldfarb Shabsin, a teaching professor and assistant dean of the MSP program, highlighted the program’s comprehensive curriculum, covering all facets of policy work — from advocacy and negotiation to evaluation and economic decision-making.

“Our MSP alumni are making a difference across all levels of government, serving as advocates, lobbyists, economists, evaluators and strategists,” Shabsin said.

The new MSP degree is part of Dean Dorian Traube’s broader vision for the Brown School. Traube, the Neidorff Family and Centene Corporation Dean of the Brown School and professor, has made social policy a cornerstone of her leadership, underscoring the historical role of social workers in shaping key policies such as Social Security and child welfare.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us and represents a new path to cultivate Brown School leaders who are changemakers on issues of great societal significance,” she said.

In addition, the Brown School is enhancing its social policy reach by melding two key research centers. The faculty and staff of the Social Policy Institute will join forces with the Brown School’s Center for Social Development, creating a powerhouse for research and policy innovation.

