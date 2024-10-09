WashU scientist talks neurons on educational podcast

“Craneo,” billed as the “#1 educational Spanish language podcast for kids across Latin America, Spain and among U.S. Hispanics,” recently featured Allison Martinez Mejia, a biomedical engineering PhD candidate at Washington University in St. Louis. Martinez Mejia is also a member of the McDonnell International Scholars Academy.

“Cráneo: Ciencia para niños curiosos,” or, translated, “Skull: Science for Curious Children” featured Martinez Mejia in a recent episode, “Neuronas: Las Mensajeras de tu cerebro.”

“Neurons are the little workers that make everything in our bodies work, from walking to laughing!” the episode description explained.

Visit cumbrekids.org to listen.