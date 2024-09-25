THE RECORD

Neurons that trigger sneezing, coughing identified in mice

Qin Liu, a professor of anesthesiology at WashU Medicine, has identified the specific neurons that trigger sneezing and coughing in mice. Current treatments for such symptoms are often limited in their effectiveness and can have undesirable side effects, particularly in patients with severe or chronic conditions.

The findings were published in the journal Cell. The discovery opens new avenues for therapeutic interventions to control symptoms that spread respiratory viral infections.  

Read more on the Department Anesthesiology website.

