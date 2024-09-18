Local collaboration key to effective evidence-based training, study finds

Mazzucca-Ragan

Collaborating with public health departments and other agencies to deliver training in evidence-based public health can offset the effects of high staff turnover, strengthen academic-practice relationships, and promote population-wide health and health equity, found a new study led by Stephanie Mazzucca-Ragan, an assistant professor at the Brown School at WashU.

Training in evidence-based public health has been available since 1997, but challenging due to high turnover in public health agencies, in which few staff hold a public health degree.

Mazzucca-Ragan and a team at the Prevention Research Center (PRC) tested the effectiveness of training collaboratively among other PRCs, local and state health departments and Public Health Training Centers at four U.S. sites.

