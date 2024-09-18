THE RECORD

Local collaboration key to effective evidence-based training, study finds

Stephanie Mazzucca-Ragan
Mazzucca-Ragan

Collaborating with public health departments and other agencies to deliver training in evidence-based public health can offset the effects of high staff turnover, strengthen academic-practice relationships, and promote population-wide health and health equity, found a new study led by Stephanie Mazzucca-Ragan, an assistant professor at the Brown School at WashU.

Training in evidence-based public health has been available since 1997, but challenging due to high turnover in public health agencies, in which few staff hold a public health degree.

Mazzucca-Ragan and a team at the Prevention Research Center (PRC) tested the effectiveness of training collaboratively among other PRCs, local and state health departments and Public Health Training Centers at four U.S. sites.

Read more about the findings on the Brown School website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

New event series to launch

Honorary degree nominations sought

Revamped academic integrity process begins 

Notables

Durkee book named Best Edited Volume

Two WashU faculty honored by biochemistry group

Robinson, Schwarz recognized by radiation oncology society

Obituaries

Bill Smith, former associate vice chancellor, 80

Richard J. Walter, professor emeritus in Arts & Sciences, 85

Patty Jo Watson, professor emerita in anthropology, 92

Research Wire

Local collaboration key to effective evidence-based training, study finds

Understudied protein blobs have big effect on cellular function

Walsh awarded career development award 

The View From Here

09.16.24

09.09.24

8.28.24

Washington People

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20