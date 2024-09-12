Galea named editor of JAMA Health Forum

Sandro Galea, MD, DrPH, dean designate of the planned School of Public Health at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named editor in chief of JAMA Health Forum, effective Jan. 1.

Galea

Also that month, Galea will take the helm as the inaugural Margaret C. Ryan Dean and the Eugene S. and Constance Kahn Distinguished Professor in Public Health at WashU. He currently is dean and the Robert A. Knox Professor at the Boston University School of Public Health.

In addition to his nearly 25 years’ experience as a population health scientist, Galea has published extensively in peer-reviewed literature about the social causes of health, mental health and trauma. He has documented the consequences of mass trauma and conflict worldwide, including the Sept. 11 attacks, Hurricane Katrina, conflicts in sub-Saharan Africa, and what war means for the health of populations.

He has held a range of editorial positions, including serving as an associate editor for the American Journal of Epidemiology and Science Advances and on the editorial boards of the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, Bulletin of the World Health Organization, Philosophy of Medicine, PNAS Nexus and SSM–Population Health.

JAMA Health Forum is an international, peer-reviewed, online, open-access journal that addresses health policy and strategies affecting medicine, health and health care. The journal has a wide reach, with 2.8 million article views per year.

“Dr. Galea will play a critical role in the journal’s continued leadership as a trusted voice in health policy, one that leads always with science and scholarship and helps bring light to complex and essential issues in health,” said Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, MD, PhD, editor in chief of JAMA and the JAMA Network.