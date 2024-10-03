THE RECORD

Using drone imagery to help the slow loris

By Talia Ogliore
Javan slow loris
Javan slow loris (Photo courtesy of the Little Fireface Project)

Small, shy and nocturnal, slow lorises are often described as resembling children’s teddy bears. But slow lorises are also the only known venomous primate. Modified sweat glands allow them to secrete a toxin that is strong enough to take down a human-sized predator. 

Leslie Annette Paige, a graduate student of biological anthropology in Arts & Sciences at WashU, studies the Javan slow loris, a critically endangered species of loris. She recently presented her research at the Geo-Resolution conference, hosted by the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency and Saint Louis University in St. Louis. 

“We are using remote sensing technologies — namely satellite and drone imagery — to map loris habitats in the highest possible resolution,” said Paige, who collaborates on this work with the Little Fireface Project. “Then we can conduct geospatial analyses to look at how loris space use relates to features we are able to distinguish in the landscape.” 

Leslie Paige with a drone
Leslie Paige conducts geospatial analyses to determine how slow loris use different features in the landscape. This work can help conservationists designate priority areas for canopy bridges for slow loris. (Photo: Leslie Paige)
Leslie Paige with a drone
Leslie Paige came to WashU with a strong interest in geospatial technology but no practical skills or background with the tools. She took courses in GIS offered in anthropology and in environmental studies. Here, Paige uses a drone to collect aerial footage above her project site in Indonesia. (Photo: Leslie Paige)

