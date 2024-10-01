Sanz installed as James W. and Jean L. Davis Professor

Crickette Sanz, a professor of anthropology at Washington University in St. Louis, was installed as the James W. and Jean L. Davis Professor in Arts and Sciences Sept. 4. Her installation address was titled “Learning From Great Apes About Rank.”

Sanz speaks at her installation ceremony. (Photo: Rebecca Clark/WashU)

Sanz studies chimpanzees in the Republic of Congo, where she and David Morgan are co-directors of the Goualougo Triangle and Mondika Ape Projects. These projects are focused on increasing knowledge of the chimpanzees and western lowland gorillas that reside together throughout the forests of the Congo Basin. Her broader aim is to use the insights gained from long-term research and local partnerships to influence conservation policies at a global scale. Sanz is co-director of the Living Earth Collaborative.

Jim Davis taught in the Department of Political Science in Arts & Sciences for 43 years, then was named professor emeritus. He held numerous positions, including vice chancellor for students, acting dean of the School of Art, director of the Teaching Center and founding director of what is now the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement. His wife, Jean Davis, was active in the Woman’s Club of Washington University. She served as the group’s president from 1979 to 1980, and she was also a member of the Elizabeth Danforth Butterfly Garden Committee.

Read more on The Ampersand website.