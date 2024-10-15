THE RECORD

Nickolas to lead Division of Bone and Mineral Diseases

Thomas Nickolas
Nickolas

Thomas Nickolas, MD, a respected clinical nephrologist and researcher focused on kidney disease and bone health, has been named the next director of the Division of Bone and Mineral Diseases in the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He comes to WashU Medicine from Columbia University in New York and will begin his new role in January.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Dr. Nickolas to WashU Medicine,” said Victoria J. Fraser, MD, the Adolphus Busch Professor of Medicine and head of the Department of Medicine. “He has a well-earned reputation as a creative and dedicated physician-scientist, and we are excited to have him further advance the division’s mission to combine research and exceptional patient care.”

Nickolas investigates the effects of kidney function on skeletal health across the life span. He also has studied the impact of HIV and metabolic disorders such as diabetes on skeletal health.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

2025 Confluence Award submissions sought

East entrance to Central West End MetroLink station to temporarily close

Danforth Task Force on Climate and Culture releases report

Notables

Nickolas to lead Division of Bone and Mineral Diseases

Student Health Center recognized for providing inclusive care

‘Best American Essays 2024’ cites Common Reader piece on Nemerov

Obituaries

Karen Daubert, assistant vice chancellor at University MarComm, 63

T.S. Park, professor of neurosurgery, 77

Bill Smith, former associate vice chancellor, 80

Research Wire

New genomic surveillance tools could help efforts to eliminate damaging parasitic infections

Grant supports research to develop gene therapy for cystic fibrosis 

Neurons that trigger sneezing, coughing identified in mice

The View From Here

10.14.24

10.07.24

09.30.24

Washington People

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20