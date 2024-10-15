Nickolas to lead Division of Bone and Mineral Diseases

Nickolas

Thomas Nickolas, MD, a respected clinical nephrologist and researcher focused on kidney disease and bone health, has been named the next director of the Division of Bone and Mineral Diseases in the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. He comes to WashU Medicine from Columbia University in New York and will begin his new role in January.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Dr. Nickolas to WashU Medicine,” said Victoria J. Fraser, MD, the Adolphus Busch Professor of Medicine and head of the Department of Medicine. “He has a well-earned reputation as a creative and dedicated physician-scientist, and we are excited to have him further advance the division’s mission to combine research and exceptional patient care.”

Nickolas investigates the effects of kidney function on skeletal health across the life span. He also has studied the impact of HIV and metabolic disorders such as diabetes on skeletal health.

