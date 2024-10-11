THE RECORD

Cooper named fellow of American Society for Cell Biology

By Brittney Wheeler
John Cooper
Cooper

John Cooper, MD, PhD, the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolfe Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected a fellow of the American Society for Cell Biology. This year, Cooper was one of 17 across the country whose nomination was approved by the society’s council.

Cooper, who is also a professor of cell biology and physiology, investigates the proteins and processes involved in how cells move and retain their shape. These functions are crucial to cell motility, structural integrity and cell division, which in turn have particular relevance to immune responses, cancer cell proliferation and embryonic development.

Read more on the School of Medicine website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Danforth Task Force on Climate and Culture releases report

Flu shots available for employees

Emergency communication test Oct. 8

Notables

Cooper named fellow of American Society for Cell Biology

Ross honored by Association of American Medical Colleges

WashU scientist talks neurons on educational podcast

Obituaries

Karen Daubert, assistant vice chancellor at University MarComm, 63

T.S. Park, professor of neurosurgery, 77

Bill Smith, former associate vice chancellor, 80

Research Wire

New genomic surveillance tools could help efforts to eliminate damaging parasitic infections

Grant supports research to develop gene therapy for cystic fibrosis 

Neurons that trigger sneezing, coughing identified in mice

The View From Here

10.07.24

09.30.24

09.23.24

Washington People

Janie Brennan

Dennis Zhang

Amy Zhou

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20