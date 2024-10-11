Cooper named fellow of American Society for Cell Biology

Cooper

John Cooper, MD, PhD, the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolfe Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected a fellow of the American Society for Cell Biology. This year, Cooper was one of 17 across the country whose nomination was approved by the society’s council.

Cooper, who is also a professor of cell biology and physiology, investigates the proteins and processes involved in how cells move and retain their shape. These functions are crucial to cell motility, structural integrity and cell division, which in turn have particular relevance to immune responses, cancer cell proliferation and embryonic development.

