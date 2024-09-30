THE RECORD

Flores named vice dean for graduate education in engineering

By Beth Miller

Katharine Flores, the Christopher I. Byrnes Professor in the McKelvey School of Engineering at WashU, has been named the school’s vice dean for graduate education. The role took effect Sept. 1.

Katharine Flores, the Christopher I. Byrnes Professor Mechanical Engineering & Materials Science in the McKelvey School of Engineering
Flores

Flores is a professor and outgoing associate chair of the Department of Mechanical Engineering & Materials Science; director of the interdisciplinary Institute of Materials Science & Engineering; and previous interim chair of the Department of Energy, Environmental & Chemical Engineering. As vice dean, she will work to increase the size, strength and success of the school’s graduate student recruitment pool; develop opportunities for professional growth and development of students; and facilitate opportunities for students and faculty to connect with alumni.

In addition, she will act as liaison to the university’s graduate education office and the vice provost of graduate education. She will be a member of the university doctoral council and of McKelvey Engineering’s doctoral and master’s councils and academic executive committee.

Read more on the McKelvey School of Engineering website.

