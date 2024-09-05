THE RECORD

Universitywide blood drive next week

The Campus Y will host a universitywide blood Tuesday, Sept. 10, and Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Umrath Hall Lounge on the Danforth Campus. Donors can give blood from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Faculty, staff and students are encouraged to participate. Schedule an appointment for Tuesday or Wednesday.

