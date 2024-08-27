Olin StartUp Grants to award $50,000 to WashU, St. Louis-based startups

WashU Olin Business School’s entrepreneurship program will award two $25,000 grants in December to WashU-founded or St. Louis-based startups.

In addition to providing new funding opportunities for local founders, the Olin StartUp Grants program will give WashU students enrolled in Olin’s “Venture Capital Practice” class a unique learning opportunity. Students will team up with real-life venture capitalists to review applications, listen to pitches and select the two winning startups.

Program organizers say the goal is to provide students with an authentic venture capital experience while also extending crucial support to early-stage startups with community ties.

Applications, which include a pitch deck, are open until Oct. 1. In addition to having WashU or St. Louis ties, startups from any industry should be in the early stages but demonstrate some level of traction.

The top six finalists will have the opportunity to pitch for a chance at the two grants. For more details or to apply, visit the Olin Startup Grants site.