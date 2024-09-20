East entrance to Central West End MetroLink station to temporarily close

The east entrance and walkway that connect the Central West End MetroLink Station platform with Metro bus bays at the Central West End Transit Center, near the WashU Medicine campus, will temporarily close starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

This temporary closure will allow for construction work related to the Secure Platform Plan. The east entrance and walkway will reopen Monday, Sept. 30.

During the closure, riders should use the MetroLink access area from Euclid Avenue to Children’s Place to travel between the Central West End MetroLink station platform and the Metro bus area inside the parking garage. Riders are encouraged to allow extra time during the detour.

Visit metrostlouis.org for more information.