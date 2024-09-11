NEWSROOM

College Transit Challenge returns Sept. 20

Participants can win Cardinals tickets

By Diane Toroian Keaggy
WashU Bear and SLU Billiken mascots on MetroLink platform
The WashU Bear and the Saint Louis University Billiken wait to board a MetroLink train during last year’s College Transit Challenge. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU)

WashU students, faculty and staff  are invited to break out their U-Passes Sept. 20 to compete in the annual College Transit Challenge, an annual celebration of public transportation sponsored by Citizens for Modern Transit.  

Riders are invited to take MetroLink or MetroBus to the Mascot Meetup Kickoff Event at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 at Cortex Commons at the Cortex MetroLink Station. From there, the WashU Bear, along with mascots from St. Louis Community College, Saint Louis University, Southwestern Illinois College and the University of Missouri–St. Louis, will ride to Busch Stadium with students and other participants for a chance to win tickets for that evening’s St. Louis Cardinals game against the Cleveland Guardians.

The university that logs the most Metro trips throughout Sept. 20 will win bragging rights and the College Transit Challenge Trophy. WashU won the last challenge, and AccessSTL president and WashU junior Catherine Chung hopes to claim victory again. She’s been a regular transit user since she first arrived at WashU.

“When I got here, I was really curious about everything St. Louis had to offer and wanted to explore the city in a way that was ethical and sustainable,” said Chung, who will speak at the kickoff. “But I was a little confused about how to do it and really relied on my network of friends. I think a lot of people are like that — they want to use their U-Passes, but they don’t know where to start.”

AccessSTL works to introduce WashU students to public transit and advocates for policies and infrastructure that benefit riders, cyclists and pedestrians. 

“People talk about Forest Park as a gem that attracts people to St. Louis. Public transportation that’s efficient, reliable and beautiful can do that, too,” Chung said.

To register for the challenge, visit collegetransitchallenge.com. Participants will receive a WashU “Public Transit” T-shirt while supplies last.

WashU has five nearby stations — the Big Bend and Skinker stations near the Danforth Campus, the Delmar station near North Campus, the Forsyth station near West Campus and the Central West End station near the School of Medicine. 

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Newsroom

Recent Stories

Siteman to welcome first patients in new building dedicated exclusively to cancer care

Wall installed as Baker Professor

Study offers strategies to ensure equitable access to digital health tools

WashU Experts

2024 presidential election experts

Colleges work to increase voter turnout

How GOP has gained ground with unions, impact on 2024 election

WashU in the News

Keeping our brains healthy as we age

What to know about delta-8 and other common vape shop drugs

Wheelies look fun, but they’re a serious skill for kids in wheelchairs