THE RECORD

Metro pilots single-car trains

photo of a MetroLink car on the tracks
MetroLink trains serve the WashU Medicine, Danforth, North and West campuses. (Courtesy photo)

Metro Transit is piloting single-car MetroLink trains through spring 2027. The pilot, which launched Oct. 3, will roll out in phases, and riders should occasionally expect trains with only one car instead of the usual two. Riders with mobility or vision disabilities should plan to board at the front of the platform in case their train has a single car.

Metro Transit will be evaluating the pilot’s impact on operations, customer experience and maintenance costs. The schedule remains unchanged.

Learn more, including current pilot status, on the Metro website.

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