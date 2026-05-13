Strawbridge named 2026 Andrew Carnegie fellow

Michael Strawbridge, an assistant professor of political science in WashU Arts & Sciences, is among 24 scholars named 2026 Andrew Carnegie fellows by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Strawbridge

Often referred to as the “Brainy Award,” the prestigious fellowship includes a $200,000 research stipend to explore the causes of political polarization and to identify possible solutions. The 2026 nomination cycle drew a record 381 submissions.

As the first WashU recipient of the Andrew Carnegie fellowship, Strawbridge plans to study what unites Black Americans politically and how this cohesion has been sustained across generations even as American politics has become increasingly polarized.

Founded in 2015, the Andrew Carnegie Fellows Program initially funded a range of research in the humanities and social sciences. Starting with the 2024 class, Carnegie changed the focus as part of a three- year commitment to understanding political polarization. In total, the fellows program has funded more than 320 fellows, representing more than $60 million in grants.

Read more on the Ampersand website.