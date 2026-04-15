Gladney honored by St. Louis Business Journal

Apryle Gladney, vice chancellor and chief human resources officer at WashU, is being honored as one of 11 recipients of the St. Louis Business Journal’s annual HR Awards. The awards recognize individuals and organizations for influential work in human resources that benefits the St. Louis region.

Gladney

Gladney, who has been with WashU since 2000, has worked in many different areas of human resources to support employees in both their professional and personal lives.

Over the past year, under Gladney’s leadership, WashU Human Resources has expanded faculty leaves for both the Danforth and Medical campuses and introduced an enhanced service model for Danforth Campus and Central Fiscal Unit employees, in addition to navigating broader challenges facing higher education.

“At a challenging moment for higher education in the United States, Apryle has stepped up to lead Human Resources with confidence and conviction,” said Nichol Luoma, WashU’s executive vice chancellor for administration and chief administrative officer. “Over the past year, she’s continued to unify the human resources team, guide them through significant organizational changes and help the team become a more efficient and effective unit.

“Her compassionate, understanding leadership has inspired her team to do its best work and strengthened a function that supports every part of our university. This recognition is a fitting testament to her impact and achievements,” Luoma said.

Honorees will be recognized at an event May 14 and in a special edition of the Business Journal.