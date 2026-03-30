THE RECORD

McNally honored by Association of Governing Boards

Headshot of Stephanie McNally
McNally

Stephanie McNally, associate secretary to the WashU Board of Trustees, is the recipient of the prestigious 2026 Distinguished Board Professional Award from the Association of Governing Boards for exceptional contributions to governance excellence and board engagement in higher education. She received the award at AGB’s Board Professionals Conference, which took place March 27 in Denver.

McNally is responsible for supporting the governance work of the university’s Board of Trustees and serving as the liaison between the board secretary, trustees and senior administrators. In her role, McNally has played a central role in a collaborative effort to develop a dynamic trustee orientation course, delivered through Canvas, and helped introduce a continuing education program that provides trustees with deeper insights into higher education challenges and opportunities.

“McNally’s work demonstrates how board professionals can serve as educators and change agents, strengthening governance by equipping trustees with the knowledge and context needed to lead effectively,” said Ross Mugler, AGB president and CEO.

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