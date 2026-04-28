THE RECORD

Genin elected to World Council of Biomechanics

By Channing Suhl
Genin

Guy Genin, the Harold and Kathleen Faught Professor of Mechanical Engineering at WashU McKelvey Engineering, has been elected to the World Council of Biomechanics, one of the field’s most prestigious international governing bodies. 

Genin was elected through a competitive process for council membership. The 40-member council includes 20 elected members from around the world who are leaders in the field representing the disciplinary breadth of biomechanics. Genin will serve a 12-year term on the council.

A faculty member at WashU since 1999, Genin is widely recognized for his research into how mechanical forces regulate cell and tissue function.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

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