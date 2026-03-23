THE RECORD

WashU to host April 7 polling place for county voters

Voters cast their ballots on campus in 2024. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU)

WashU will serve as a polling place for the April 7 municipal election. St. Louis County voters may cast their ballots in the Danforth University Center, Room 276, from 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

Voters will need a photo ID issued by the state of Missouri (e.g., a driver’s license or state ID) or a photo ID issued by the U.S. government (e.g., a passport). More information about voter identification in Missouri can be found on the secretary of state’s website.

St. Louis city residents may find their polling location on the City of St. Louis website

The polling place nearest the Danforth Campus is at Dewey School, 6746 Clayton Ave. The nearest polling place to the Medical Campus is Schlafly Library, 225 N. Euclid Ave.

For a complete list of polling locations and to access voting resources, visit the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagment at vote.washu.edu.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

WashU to host April 7 polling place for county voters

Thurtene to host 5K April 4

Register for spring wellness challenge

Notables

WashU Police’s Gentilini graduates from FBI National Academy

Karinshak named a Harris Social Impact Fellow

American Society for Clinical Investigation honors early-career physician-scientists

Obituaries

Richard Roloff, former administrator and trustee, 96

Adrian Luchini, celebrated architect, 71

Ralph S. Quatrano, former dean of engineering, 84

Research Wire

Surgical AI adapts to changing patients

PUEO’s Antarctic flight advances neutrino research

WashU among top 100 granted US patents

The View From Here

03.11.26

02.23.26

02.16.26

Washington People

Doug Frantz

Stephanie Mazzucca-Ragan

Amjad Musleh

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20