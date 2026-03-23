WashU to host April 7 polling place for county voters

Voters cast their ballots on campus in 2024. (Photo: Joe Angeles/WashU)

WashU will serve as a polling place for the April 7 municipal election. St. Louis County voters may cast their ballots in the Danforth University Center, Room 276, from 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

Voters will need a photo ID issued by the state of Missouri (e.g., a driver’s license or state ID) or a photo ID issued by the U.S. government (e.g., a passport). More information about voter identification in Missouri can be found on the secretary of state’s website.

St. Louis city residents may find their polling location on the City of St. Louis website.

The polling place nearest the Danforth Campus is at Dewey School, 6746 Clayton Ave. The nearest polling place to the Medical Campus is Schlafly Library, 225 N. Euclid Ave.

For a complete list of polling locations and to access voting resources, visit the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagment at vote.washu.edu.