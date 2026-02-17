WashU named a top large employer by Forbes

Washington University in St. Louis came in at No. 14 on Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Large Employers 2026.

Luoma

To create this 11th annual ranking, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to anonymously survey more than 200,000 workers nationwide about their workplaces, covering topics such as wages, work-life balance, leadership training, benefits and opportunities to advance.

Nichol Luoma, executive vice chancellor for administration and chief administrative officer, said the survey recognizes the university’s commitment to provide its more than 20,000 employees the resources and support they need to grow personally and professionally.

“This distinction reflects the dedication, professionalism and shared sense of purpose that define our WashU community,” Luoma said. “We remain committed to fostering a workplace where people are supported and valued — and to continually strengthening the environment, systems and culture that enable our community to thrive.”

Read more in the full Forbes report.