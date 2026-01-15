Submissions sought for data competition



The second annual WashU Data Viz competition is now open and accepting submissions until Jan. 25.

Students, faculty and staff at Washington University in St. Louis are invited to participate by transforming a data set into an engaging visual story. The competition promotes innovation in data visualization using tools, including Tableau, Power BI and other platforms, to interpret and communicate data effectively.

Part of Love Data Week, the competition is supported by the Digital Intelligence & Innovation Accelerator, the Office of Institutional Effectiveness in the provost’s office, WashU Libraries and the Bernard Becker Medical Library.

Learn more about competition eligibility, requirements and more on the Becker Medical Library website.