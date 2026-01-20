THE RECORD

Klein recognized by Endocrine Society for outstanding research

Samuel Klein, MD, director of the Center for Human Nutrition and the Division of Nutritional Science & Obesity Medicine, has been named the recipient of the Endocrine Society’s Laureate Award for Outstanding Clinical Investigator. (Photo: WashU Medicine)

Samuel Klein, MD, the William H. Danforth Professor of Medicine and Nutritional Science at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Endocrine Society’s Outstanding Clinical Investigator Award. 

The annual award recognizes an accomplished scientist who has made substantial contributions to the understanding of the progression and treatment of endocrine and metabolic diseases. 

Klein, who is director of the Center for Human Nutrition and the Division of Nutritional Science & Obesity Medicine in the WashU Medicine John T. Milliken Department of Medicine, uses sophisticated research tools to test clinically relevant hypotheses in human subjects. 

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

