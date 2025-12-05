THE RECORD

Lew elected fellow of Optica

By Channing Suhl
Headshot of Professor Matthew Lew, McKelvey School of Engineering
Lew

Matthew Lew, an associate professor of electrical and systems engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected to the 2026 class of Optica fellows.

Optica, formerly known as the Optical Society of America, is an international organization at the forefront of the optics and photonics field. The title of fellow recognizes individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to advancing optics and photonics in areas including research, education, engineering, business and society. Fewer than 10% of the total membership can be elected a fellow.

One of 121 newly elected members from 23 countries in the 2026 class, Lew was recognized for his pioneering contributions to super-resolution microscopy, single-molecule imaging and developing innovative nanoscale sensing techniques.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

