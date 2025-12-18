Ching named chair of electrical and systems engineering

Ching

ShiNung Ching, a professor and an expert in neuroengineering, has been named chair of the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, effective Jan. 1. He succeeds Bruno Sinopoli, who will become chair of the School of Electrical, Computer and Energy Engineering at Arizona State University.

“Over his 12 years on the faculty of the McKelvey School of Engineering, ShiNung has developed both a robust research agenda and impacted our educational offerings,” said Aaron F. Bobick, dean and the James M. McKelvey Professor. “He has deep collaborations with WashU Medicine and is one of the lead architects of the pending PhD program in neuroengineering.”

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.