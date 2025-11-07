WashU food drive to support neighbors in need

In an effort to support neighbors in need, the WashU Community Engagement Office is hosting a food drive through Dec. 20.

Drop-off locations include the WashU Community Engagement Office in the Delmar Divine; the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement in the Stix House; the WashU Police Department on the South 40; the School of Public Health in Cortex and more. Departments also are invited to serve as drop-off locations.

“We’ve been so moved by how quickly our WashU community came together to help,” said Lisa Weingarth, executive director of WashU’s “In St. Louis, For St. Louis” initiative. “As soon as we shared the idea, people jumped in without hesitation — organizing, donating and spreading the word. It really speaks to the kind of place WashU is — full of people who care deeply about our neighbors and want to make a difference.”

The WashU community is encouraged to donate nonperishable food items as well as personal-care products through the universitywide drive.

Most-requested items include baby formula; canned meats, fruit and vegetables; pasta and rice; and personal-care items including toothpaste and deodorant. Collected items will be delivered weekly to Operation Food Search and to the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

For a complete list of drop-off locations, needed items and St. Louis resources, visit the WashU food drive webpage.