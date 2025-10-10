WashU Serves offers new way to support St. Louis community

Washington University in St. Louis has launched WashU Serves, a new year-round volunteer initiative that reflects the university’s “In St. Louis, For St. Louis” commitment to strengthen the region.

In partnership with the United Way of Greater St. Louis, WashU Serves offers the university community more ways to get involved, including Service Saturdays, the annual United Way giving campaign and a new volunteer portal with simple sign-up tools.

“Every day, our WashU faculty, staff and students make our community healthier and more resilient,” Chancellor Andrew D. Martin said. “WashU Serves extends that vital work, giving every member of our WashU community additional opportunities to make a difference in our hometown.”

WashU Serves will support many of the the 160 partner agencies funded by the United Way. WashU employees may make a one-time or monthly donation to the United Way’s annual campaign via Workday.

The “In St. Louis, For St. Louis” office launched Service Saturdays in the aftermath of the St. Louis tornado. Since then, WashU employees and their families have donated more than 1,300 hours to recovery efforts.

Upcoming WashU Serves events will support Family Forward at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18; Forest ReLeaf at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 15; and Food Outreach at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 20. For more details, visit the WashU Serves webpage. Due to space limits, advance registration is requested.

In addition, the WashU community is invited to assemble hygiene kits for United Way partner agencies at Service2Go from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center on the WashU Medical Campus and to learn more about local service providers at the United Way Campaign and Volunteer Fair from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 6 in Holmes Lounge on the Danforth Campus.

Every year, the United Way of Greater St. Louis makes a difference in the lives of over 1 million people in Missouri and Illinois, working with partner nonprofits to meet the basic needs of local families, stabilize neighborhoods, nurture young learners and respond to crises.