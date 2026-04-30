WashU, Sodexo partner with Operation Food Search

It’s a common issue for students at semester’s end: what to do with all those unused meal points? WashU and Sodexo teamed up on a new program, the Good Vibes Food Drive, allowing students turn those points into community support.

“We met with Operation Food Search, and they gave us a list of most needed items specifically going into summer,” said Tiffany De La Roche, director of dining services. “We worked with our procurement team to see what we could source, and those items are what our students can purchase to ensure area kids get the food they need.”

It’s easy, too. At Millbrook Market in the Village, students can simply ask their cashier to add items to their sale. At Paws & Go in the Bear’s Den, barcodes at checkout will direct students to do the same. At the end of the semester, WashU will deliver every purchased item directly to Operation Food Search’s warehouse so the organization can quickly and efficiently distribute it.

“We feed about 200,000 people every month,” said Kristen Wild, Operation Food Search CEO. “Summer is a particularly challenging time when kids are off school, and they don’t have access to free and reduced-price lunch. We really appreciate the legwork that is involved with this campaign, and it’s particularly inspiring to see young people help families who are struggling.”

The giveback campaign demonstrates the university’s larger commitment to the St. Louis region, making it simple to assist neighbors in need.

“We’re proud of the program,” said Pat Holmes, Sodexo resident district manager. “We’re excited to help, and we’re always looking for ways we can even do more.”

Campaign organizers say students’ response and participation rate have been overwhelming. That’s no surprise to WashU student leaders.

“The Operation Food Search and Dining Services partnership is a great step towards committing to WashU’s ‘In St. Louis for St. Louis’ motto,” said Emaan Sayied, WashU Student Union’s vice president of engagement. “The Student Union has been trying to engage more with the St. Louis community through a variety of community service events and partnerships with St. Louis nonprofits, and it is thus very important to us that WashU students and university leadership engage with the St. Louis community. I hope this will inspire even more partnerships with the university, reminding us all of the importance of making meaningful relationships past the WashU bubble.”

While the Good Vibes Food Drive offers students a new way to use their meal points, it’s not the only way to help others in need. The existing Food Security Fund directly assists WashU undergraduate students facing financial hardship.