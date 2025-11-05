Obituary: Kenneth F. Kelton, professor emeritus of physics, 71

Kenneth (Ken) Franklin Kelton, the Arthur Holly Compton Professor Emeritus of Physics at Washington University in St. Louis, died Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, following complications from lymphoma treatments. He was 71. For nearly four decades, Kelton helped foster the remarkable growth in the Department of Physics at Arts & Sciences, which he chaired from 2007 to 2012. He retired from WashU in 2024.

Kelton

“His leadership left an enduring mark on the Department of Physics. He was an extraordinary scientist and mentor whose presence shaped our community in countless ways,” said Henric Krawczynski, chair and the Wilfred R. and Ann Lee Konneker Distinguished Professor in Physics.

Kelton joined WashU in 1985, where he built a distinguished career that spanned 40 years. As a scholar, he was renowned internationally for his pioneering research in materials physics and was a fellow of the McDonnell Center for Space Sciences. Following Kelton’s tenure as chair, he became the inaugural director of the Institute of Materials Science and Engineering, an interdisciplinary PhD program jointly led by Arts & Sciences and the McKelvey School of Engineering.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Emily Kelton, of University City, Mo.; two sons, Franklin (Angela) Kelton and James (Jillian) Kelton; one granddaughter, Aurora Kelton; sister-in-law Karen (Rodney) Choate and several generations of nephews and nieces.

A celebration of his life will take place at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 6800 Washington Ave., St. Louis, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Winger Food Pantry in care of Trinity Presbyterian Church, where Kelton had been a member since 1993.

Read the full obituary on the WashU Physics website.