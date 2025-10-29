Washington People: Joe Angeles

It’s the morning of Commencement, and Joe Angeles, director of photography in University Marketing & Communications, is double-checking his camera gear. Come rain or shine, he is prepared to capture it all: the smiles, the tears and the backdrop of a lively campus.

Over the past 37 years, Angeles has been the “guy with a camera,” photographing Washington University in St. Louis’ most memorable moments. Through headshots, candid event photos and campus images, he brings out the best of WashU.

Yet for Angeles, the relationships he has built during his time here have been just as important as getting the perfect shot. His ability to direct the subjects behind his lens is a gift in itself.

“Some people feel like having their picture taken is worse than a trip to the dentist, but if you get them to talk about other things, they lighten up,” Angeles said. “So my gift of gab helps.”

Angeles considers the gift a family trait, having grown up in a south St. Louis county home full of laughter and love.

More about Angeles ‘Where’d you go to high school?’: Mehlville High School Notable interactions: During his time at WashU, Angeles has rubbed shoulders with everyone from Nobel laureate Douglass C. North to former President George H. W. Bush. Guiding philosophy: Angeles believes in ‘staying focused on the task at hand and focusing on the good things.’

Angeles was raised by a Spanish father and a Polish mother, navigating their cultural backgrounds while integrating into American life. During his early years, his parents would take Joe and his older brother, Tony, to enjoy “America’s pastime” by way of the St. Louis Cardinals. Angeles enjoyed watching players like the late great Lou Brock, but action off the field also caught his attention.

“When I went to those games, I would always look and see where the photographers were,” Angeles said. “Even before I had a camera, I thought it was something I’d like to do, and I have great visualization skills.”

In high school, Angeles was involved with the school radio station and wrote for the school newspaper. As he developed his journalistic chops, he held on to his interest in photography. Between his sophomore and junior years at Missouri Southern State University, he purchased two cameras and three lenses while working as an assistant newspaper editor.

“We had a dark room, and I figured I could go shoot a couple gigs,” Angeles recalled. “I bought the gear, took a basic photo, and that’s how it started.”

After graduation, Angeles worked as a freelance photographer for various publications. One day, he noticed an ad in the newspaper for a staff photographer position at WashU. What followed is a career that most would envy, as Angeles has covered presidential debates, historical sports moments, chancellor inaugurations and world-renowned Commencement speakers.

A commitment to Commencement

“I didn’t realize this until about 20 years after my graduation,” Angeles said tearfully. “My dad was waxing on and on about my Commencement speaker. Then I realized, it’s a big day for your family. I was lucky. I had a job, but I didn’t have to pay for my college education. My parents did. And if a student ever tells me they’re not walking, I tell them that they have to. It’s not for you, it’s for your family.”

This perspective allows Angeles to be both physically and mentally present for the university’s big day. After all, he was there when Chancellor Emeritus Bill Danforth would show up bright and early for the day, long after he concluded his term as chancellor. He was there when former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright made time to take pictures with students following her Commencement address in 2003.

And he was there when U.S. Rep. John Lewis captivated the audience on Brookings Quadrangle with his speech in 2016.

“There were 15,000 people murmuring, so there was a little hum,” he recalled. “Lewis was so forceful, and there were pauses in his speech. I took my head out of my camera, turned around, and everyone was listening to him. It was so quiet I could hear the birds chirp. It was unbelievable.”

Angeles not only takes pride in capturing the ceremony, but also what happens behind the scenes. He recalls gymnast Simone Biles taking a special photo with a university trustee.

“Maxine Clark says to me, ‘Joe, if you see me with her, can you get a picture of us? I’m going to be taller than the greatest athlete of all time.’ … I see her come up, and Maxine says something to her, and Simone laughs and hugs her. And the next thing I know, Simone takes off one of her shoes, drops down next to Maxine and gets a picture taken with her so that Maxine’s taller than her.”

Such moments don’t happen every day. “I got to be next to one of the greatest athletes of all time. I don’t think there’ll ever be an athlete like her in my lifetime again.”

Angeles was inducted into The Chart Hall of Fame, Missouri Southern State University’s student newspaper. His time at The Chart marked the beginning of his photography career. (Photo courtesy of Abby Morris/Missouri Southern State University) Angeles meets gymnast Simone Biles during the 2025 Commencement festivities. (Photo: Cassaundra Moore/WashU) Angeles’ early days as an assistant newspaper editor shaped his ability to tell stories through photojournalism. This moment was captured in 1980. (Photo courtesy of Greg Holmes/Missouri Southern State University) Angeles celebrates his “last first day” at the university with Chancellor Andrew D. Martin. (Photo: Dan Donovan/WashU)

For the love of the game

The connection of sports and photography has followed Angeles throughout his career. During his time at WashU, he watched the volleyball team win its first championship and worked with Nancy Fahey during her record-setting run of victories as coach of the women’s basketball team. As a former athlete, he not only enjoys shooting athletic events, but he respects the teams as well.

“When men’s basketball won their first title in 2008, I went with them. Because I played sports, I didn’t want to come in there and act like I was part of the team. I’ll never forget Mark Edwards, former coach of the team, and all his players were so kind to me. They let me climb the ladder and cut down the net. I always carry that piece of net in my camera bag.”

Stepping into the frame

For Angeles, being a photographer is not just about operating a camera, it’s about being a good person. His role at the university has afforded him the opportunity to build solid relationships with colleagues such as Pamella A. Henson, executive vice chancellor for university advancement.

“Joe’s sharp humor, calm presence and remarkable ability to put anyone at ease have made him not just a talented photographer, but a trusted colleague and friend to so many,” Henson said. “His deep institutional knowledge and steady hand in even the most challenging situations have been invaluable. He leaves behind a legacy not just in images, but in the relationships and respect he built across the university.”

As Angeles looks toward the end of his time at WashU, he embraces the thought of more time with his favorite photo subjects: his wife, Lisa, daughter, Emily, and grandchildren. Soon, he will be able to enjoy the people he holds dear in the city he loves — whether that’s daytime dates with his wife at the St. Louis Art Museum or snow sledding with his grandchildren on Art Hill. Angeles plans to officially trade in his camera lenses for golf clubs in February. In his role at the university, he has rubbed shoulders with people in all types of roles on campus, as well as visitors.

“The best thing about being here has been working with all my colleagues in the building, and everybody from the folks in Facilities, the chancellors and the trustees,” Angeles said. “We do great work. We tell the university’s story.”

When you step into Angeles’ office, you are surrounded by captivating photographs that span decades. Each photo on his wall is framed with care and placed with precision, telling a specific story about his time at the university. Take a trip down memory lane as he shares some of the favorite shots from his career.