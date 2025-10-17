Kouvelis named 2025 INFORMS Fellow

The Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences (INFORMS) has named Panos Kouvelis, the Emerson Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain, Operations, and Technology at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, to its 2025 INFORMS Fellows class. The award is akin to a lifetime achievement award and is among the highest professional honors in operations research, analytics and artificial intelligence.

Kouvelis

Kouvelis was previously honored with two other lifetime achievement scholar awards: in 2022 with the Distinguished Manufacturing and Service Operations Management Fellow award and, in 2016, with the Production & Operation Management Society Fellow award.

Kouvelis also serves as director of Olin’s Boeing Center for Supply Chain Innovation. He said the award recognizes not only his contributions to the field, but also the center’s work.

“I view this recognition as external validation of what makes the Boeing Center unique: world-class research, innovative experiential learning projects, and impactful industry collaborations. It underscores the value of our center’s contributions to our corporate partners and the WashU community, and it strengthens our reputation among the world’s leading research centers in operations and supply chain management,” he said.

