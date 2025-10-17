THE RECORD

Kouvelis named 2025 INFORMS Fellow

By Sara Savat

The Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences (INFORMS) has named Panos Kouvelis, the Emerson Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain, Operations, and Technology at Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, to its 2025 INFORMS Fellows class. The award is akin to a lifetime achievement award and is among the highest professional honors in operations research, analytics and artificial intelligence.

Kouvelis
Kouvelis

Kouvelis was previously honored with two other lifetime achievement scholar awards: in 2022 with the Distinguished Manufacturing and Service Operations Management Fellow award and, in 2016, with the Production & Operation Management Society Fellow award.

Kouvelis also serves as director of Olin’s Boeing Center for Supply Chain Innovation. He said the award recognizes not only his contributions to the field, but also the center’s work.

“I view this recognition as external validation of what makes the Boeing Center unique: world-class research, innovative experiential learning projects, and impactful industry collaborations. It underscores the value of our center’s contributions to our corporate partners and the WashU community, and it strengthens our reputation among the world’s leading research centers in operations and supply chain management,” he said.

Read more about Kouvelis and the other 11 honorees on the INFORMS website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Information security policies updated

Applications, nominations sought for Confluence Award

Emergency communication test Oct. 7

Notables

Kouvelis named 2025 INFORMS Fellow

Zhang named Francis F. Ahmann Professor

2025 McLeod Writing Prize winners named

Obituaries

J. Claude Evans, philosopher, 79

James Ballard, former director of Engineering Communication Center, 79

Obituary: Stuart A. Kornfeld, professor emeritus of medicine, 88

Research Wire

Tips for biomolecular engineering can be found in early Earth

An inside look at the earliest stage of life

Circadian clock protein linked to brain aging, neurodegenerative disease  

The View From Here

10.13.25

09.29.25

09.03.25

Washington People

Michael Sherraden

Washington People: Kenneth Andrews

Betha Whitlow

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20