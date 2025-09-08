Guan named Earl E. and Myrtle E. Walker Professor of Engineering

Guan

Jianjun Guan, an internationally recognized expert in biomaterials and tissue engineering, has been named the Earl E. and Myrtle E. Walker Professor of Engineering.

A faculty member in the Department of Mechanical Engineering & Materials Science at Washington University in St. Louis since 2018, Guan is widely known for his innovations in regenerative medicine, biomaterials and drug delivery. His research spans cardiovascular and musculoskeletal tissue regeneration, with a focus on functional biomaterials and microenvironments for cell and drug delivery; biomaterials for noninvasive, real-time biosensing and imaging; and targeted therapies using nanoparticles and engineered extracellular vesicles.

“Jianjun Guan’s research demonstrates what’s possible at the intersection of advanced engineering and medicine,” said Aaron F. Bobick, dean of the McKelvey School of Engineering and the James M. McKelvey Professor.

