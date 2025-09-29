Emergency communication test Oct. 7

Washington University in St. Louis plans to test WashU Alerts, its emergency communication system, at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7. (An alternative date is set for Oct. 9 if needed.) The test ensures WashU can effectively communicate with the community in an emergency.

The test will encompass all WashU Alert modes, including phones, email, text messages, beacons, voice over fire alarm systems, desktop popups and the WashU Safe app.

Visit emergency.washu.edu to learn more about how to prepare for and respond to severe weather and other emergencies.