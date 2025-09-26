Brown School establishes practicum award honoring Goldbach’s legacy

Goldbach

The Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis is raising funds to create a practicum award honoring Jeremy T. Goldbach, a faculty member and nationally recognized scholar on LGBTQ+ mental health who died of cancer in June at age 42.

The Jeremy T. Goldbach Practicum Award will provide a paid practicum, helping reduce the financial barriers for a student pursuing a master’s degree in social work and seeking field experience in areas aligned with Goldbach’s legacy.

Goldbach joined the Brown School in 2021 after spending a decade at the University of Southern California. In 2022, he was named the first Masters & Johnson Distinguished Professor in Sexual Health and Education. He also served as associate dean for faculty affairs and directed the Sexuality, Health and Gender Center.

“Since the loss of our beloved colleague, we have sought meaningful ways to honor Jeremy’s remarkable legacy,” said Dorian Traube, the Neidorff Family and Centene Corporation Dean of the Brown School. “This endowment will serve as a lasting tribute to his extraordinary contributions to research, teaching and the lives he touched.”

Read more about Goldbach’s legacy on the Brown School website. To contribute to the award’s endowment, visit here.