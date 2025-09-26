THE RECORD

Brown School establishes practicum award honoring Goldbach’s legacy

Goldbach

The Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis is raising funds to create a practicum award honoring Jeremy T. Goldbach, a faculty member and nationally recognized scholar on LGBTQ+ mental health who died of cancer in June at age 42.

The Jeremy T. Goldbach Practicum Award will provide a paid practicum, helping reduce the financial barriers for a student pursuing a master’s degree in social work and seeking field experience in areas aligned with Goldbach’s legacy.

Goldbach joined the Brown School in 2021 after spending a decade at the University of Southern California. In 2022, he was named the first Masters & Johnson Distinguished Professor in Sexual Health and Education. He also served as associate dean for faculty affairs and directed the Sexuality, Health and Gender Center.

“Since the loss of our beloved colleague, we have sought meaningful ways to honor Jeremy’s remarkable legacy,” said Dorian Traube, the Neidorff Family and Centene Corporation Dean of the Brown School. “This endowment will serve as a lasting tribute to his extraordinary contributions to research, teaching and the lives he touched.”

Read more about Goldbach’s legacy on the Brown School website. To contribute to the award’s endowment, visit here.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Brown School establishes practicum award honoring Goldbach’s legacy

Register for fall well-being challenge

Honorary degree nominations sought

Notables

Kelly to lead Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine & Ultrasound

Minton honored for leadership in technology 

Pollina named Vallee Foundation Scholar

Obituaries

Obituary: Stuart A. Kornfeld, professor emeritus of medicine, 88

William H. Webster, emeritus trustee, 101 

Gary Wihl, former dean in Arts & Sciences, 72

Research Wire

Plasma: The fourth state of matter drives sustainable carbon upcycling

Dai receives $200,000 grant from Alzheimer’s Association

Discovery expands understanding of Neolithic agricultural practices, diets in East Asia

The View From Here

09.03.25

08.27.25

07.16.25

Washington People

Betha Whitlow

Precious Barry

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20