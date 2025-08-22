Sadat named to eyeWitness to Atrocities board

Sadat

Leila Sadat, the James Carr Professor of International Criminal Law at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed to the board of eyeWitness to Atrocities, founded by the International Bar Association.

Sadat served as a special adviser on crimes against humanity to the International Criminal Court prosecutor from 2012-2023 and recently was appointed as a U.S. expert to the Moscow Mechanism. A part of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, it has been invoked five times to address human rights abuses since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

She recently completed a three-year term as a fellow at the Schell Center for Human Rights at Yale Law School. A renowned scholar, she is one of the world’s foremost authorities in the fields of public international law, international criminal law, human rights and foreign affairs. She has more than 170 publications and regularly lectures and teaches abroad.