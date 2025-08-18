THE RECORD

Kaneko named director of cardiothoracic surgery

Tsuyoshi Kaneko, MD, a clinical and research leader in minimally invasive valve surgeries and transcatheter procedures, has been appointed as the director of the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery.

Tsuyoshi Kaneko, MD, the John M. Shoenberg Chair of Cardiovascular Disease in the Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named the new director of the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery. Kaneko is a dedicated and innovative surgeon who joined the Department of Surgery in 2022. His new appointment took effect May 1.

“Dr. Kaneko is an internationally recognized cardiac surgeon who has demonstrated a commitment to broadening and deepening the expertise that the division provides for our patients and trainees,” said John A. Olson Jr., MD, PhD, the William K. Bixby Professor of Surgery and head of the Department of Surgery. “He is an extraordinary cardiac surgeon whose marked leadership, surgical skill, spirit of innovation and dedication to the education of the coming generations of surgeons will enhance our institution greatly.”

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

