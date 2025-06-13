THE RECORD

Sauerwein wins national writing award

Sauerwein

Kristina Sauerwein, a senior sciences writer in Marketing & Communications at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a bronze Robert G. Fenley Writing Award for general staff writing from the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). 

Sauerwein’s coverage of WashU Medicine MD/PhD student Sid Sivakumar earned her the peer-reviewed recognition from fellow AAMC authors. Sauerwein’s story explored the convergence of Sivakumar’s passion for constructing crossword puzzles and his study of life’s remaining neurological mysteries. 

Read more on the WashU Medicine website.

