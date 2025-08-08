THE RECORD

Jiao named ACS fellow

By Channing Suhl
headshot of Jiao
Jiao

Feng Jiao, the Lauren and Lee Fixel Distinguished Professor of Energy, Environmental and Chemical Engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a fellow by the American Chemical Society (ACS). Jiao was recognized for his pioneering contributions to the field of carbon dioxide use as well as his efforts as program chair in the ACS Division of Energy and Fuels.

Jiao is one of 36 members of the society to be named a fellow in 2025 and one of an elite group of more 1,400 scientists who have received the recognition, which honors ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession and society.

Read more on the McKelvey Engineering website.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

MetroLink stations undergo construction

Big ideas, real impact: WashU research in action

WashU Night at the Ballpark tickets on sale

Notables

Jiao named ACS fellow

Brennan honored for excellence in engineering education

Recent track standout Kelley wins NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship

Obituaries

Gary Wihl, former dean in Arts & Sciences, 72

Sandra Geary, pianist in Arts & Sciences, 59

Arthur L. Prensky, professor emeritus of neurology, 94

Research Wire

Researchers identify brain cells key to facial recognition

Blood plasma reveals shared pathways in neurodegenerative diseases

Key component to cell division unveiled in 3D 

The View From Here

07.16.25

06.18.25

05.15.25

Washington People

Wilmetta Toliver-Diallo

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20