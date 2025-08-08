Jiao named ACS fellow

Jiao

Feng Jiao, the Lauren and Lee Fixel Distinguished Professor of Energy, Environmental and Chemical Engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named a fellow by the American Chemical Society (ACS). Jiao was recognized for his pioneering contributions to the field of carbon dioxide use as well as his efforts as program chair in the ACS Division of Energy and Fuels.

Jiao is one of 36 members of the society to be named a fellow in 2025 and one of an elite group of more 1,400 scientists who have received the recognition, which honors ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession and society.

