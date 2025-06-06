Two students named Beckman Scholars

Perla Giles, a rising senior majoring in molecular microbiology, and David Lee, a rising senior majoring in chemistry, both in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, have been chosen to participate in the Beckman Scholars Program. Created by the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation, the program is intended to provide “in-depth, sustained undergraduate research experiences for exceptionally talented, full-time undergraduate students.”

Giles (left) and Lee

Giles and Lee each will receive $21,000 to cover the cost of scientific supplies, travel to symposia, and a student stipend. Mentors for each student also will receive $5,000.

Giles is working on a project to develop an RNA editing tool using cutting-edge CRISPR-Cas13 technology. Her goal is to optimize this tool to target the viral RNA of important human pathogenic viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Lee studies apolipoprotein E (ApoE), a protein that has been linked to the development of Alzheimer’s disease. His work is focused on understanding how a particular sequence of ApoE4 modulates its activity and how ApoE interacts with other proteins implicated in Alzheimer’s disease.

