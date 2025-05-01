Sam Fox School presents Awards for Distinction

Dean Carmon Colangelo (left) poses at the Awards for Distinction ceremony with Dean’s Medalists Nancy and Ken Kranzberg. (Photo: Carol Green/WashU)

Philanthropists Nancy Kranzberg, AB ’66, and Ken Kranzberg received the 2025 Dean’s Medal from WashU’s Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts.

Both raised in St. Louis, the couple are co-founders of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, which operates nearly a dozen studios, workspaces and venues in the Grand Center Arts District. Both received honorary doctorates in fine arts from WashU last year. At WashU, Nancy has served on the WashU Libraries National Council, and Ken has served on the Sam Fox School National Council and the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum’s Art Collection Committee. The Nancy Spirtas Kranzberg Studio for the Illustrated Book and the Kenneth and Nancy Kranzberg Art & Architecture Library are named in their honor.

The Kranzbergs were recognized during the Sam Fox School’s annual Awards for Distinction ceremony, held April 10 at the 21c Museum Hotel in downtown St. Louis. Also recognized during the ceremony were six outstanding Sam Fox School alumni:

Awards for Distinction

• Kevin J. Flynn, MArch ‘79

• Lynn Hsu, AB ‘96

• Sara Velas, BFA ‘99

• Adam Weiss, BFA ‘05

Recent Alumni Award

• Melisa A. Betts Sanders, MArch/MUD ‘15

• Daniel Shieh, BFA ‘16

Presented annually, the Awards for Distinction recognize alumni, friends and leaders in their fields for professional achievement in architecture, art and design and for service to their profession, the community or the Sam Fox School and WashU. Read more about the awards and honorees on the Sam Fox School website.