McKelvey Engineering honors 2025 distinguished alumni

The McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis recently honored the professional accomplishments and service of several distinguished alumni and friends. This year’s Dean’s Award recipient is Phil Bayly, the Lee Hunter Distinguished Professor, who has served on the WashU faculty since 1993.

2025 McKelvey Engineering Awardees pose with Dean Aaron Bobick (left) and include: Phil Bayly (second from left), Randy Knight, Rebecca Losli, Rebecca Fushimi and Matt Holton.

Alumni Achievement Award winners include: Rebecca Fushimi, a distinguished research scientist at Idaho National Laboratory; Matt Holton, senior vice president of technology and customer insights at Mastercard; Randy Knight, a professor emeritus of physics at California Polytechnic State University, who is renowned for his contributions to physics education; and Rebecca Losli, who leads Illinois American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility in Illinois.

Emerging Leader Award recipients include: Kenneth Edwards, a leader in food, beverage and consumer goods technology since 2000; Krista Gietl, who leads digital transformation and data science at MilliporeSigma; and Elisabeth Rennell Hosmer, director of the PhantomStrike Capture Program Management at Raytheon, overseeing a pioneering direct commercial sale radar product.

