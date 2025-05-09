Kamilov named Donald L. Snyder Career Development Professor

Kamilov (left) and Snyder

Ulugbek Kamilov, an associate professor of electrical and systems engineering and of computer science and engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, has been installed as the inaugural Donald L. Snyder Career Development Professor.

The installation was part of a celebration honoring the late Snyder, former chair of the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical and Systems Engineering, who died in 2022. A version of the novel image reconstruction approach he developed in the 1980s is still used today. A leader and an innovator, he also worked in the Biomedical Computer Laboratory at WashU Medicine, contributing to development of positron emission tomography (PET) systems. He was one of the first researchers to bring together mathematical theory and physics modeling to design imaging systems.

The Donald L. Snyder Career Development Professorship was established by the Snyder family via their donor-advised fund.

Kamilov leads pioneering work in computational imaging, an interdisciplinary field that spans the design of imaging systems, physics-based modeling and data-driven analysis for biomedical and scientific applications.

