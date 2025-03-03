Zacks installed as Edgar James Swift Professor

Jeffrey M. Zacks delivers remarks during his installation ceremony Feb. 4. (Photo: Rebecca K Clark/WashU)

Jeffrey M. Zacks has been installed as the Edgar James Swift Professor in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

Zacks is chair of the Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences in Arts & Sciences as well as a professor of radiology at the School of Medicine.

Zacks studies cognition in everyday settings such as event understanding, navigation and the brain’s processing of film and media. One research focus is how cognition changes with healthy aging and with age-related neurological disorders. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Yale University and his master’s and PhD from Stanford University.

The professorship was established in 2003 in honor of Edgar James Swift, the first chair of the psychology department. The Kate M. Gregg Faculty Development Fund, established in 2001 by a generous bequest from a 1959 WashU alumna, provided the funding for the Swift professorship.