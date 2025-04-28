THE RECORD

School of Law honors 2025 distinguished alumni

By Neil Schoenherr
The 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients pose with Stefanie Lindquist (third from right), the Nickerson Dean of the School of Law, at the award ceremony. They are: Mary B Campbell (left), Calvin G Butler Jr., Madeleine E. Brunner, Ben A. Barnes, Raymond W. Gruender and Stephanie Dawkins Davis.

The School of Law recognized six alumni with 2025 Distinguished Alumni Awards. These annual awards honor alumni who have obtained distinction in their careers while exemplifying characteristics of leadership, commitment, courage and confidence.

The alumni were formally recognized at a ceremony held April 4 at Anheuser-Busch Hall.

Distinguished alumni awards were presented to Calvin G. Butler Jr., JD ’94, president and CEO of Exelon; Mary B. Campbell, JD ’84, the university’s associate vice chancellor for real estate; Judge Raymond W. Gruender, BS ’84, JD ’87, MBA ’87, who serves on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; and Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis, JD ’92, who serves on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Ben A. Barnes, JD ’12, and Madeleine E. Brunner, JD ’17, were recognized as distinguished young alumni.

Read more on the WashU Law website.

