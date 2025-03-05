THE RECORD

Nichols Lodato to serve on national psychology committee

By Sara Savat
Nichols Lodato

Adolescent and young adult development expert Bronwyn Nichols Lodato, in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, will serve as a member of the U.S. National Committee for Psychological Science within the Policy and Global Affairs division at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

The committee, which is hosted by the National Academies’ Board on International Scientific Organizations and represents the International Union of Psychological Sciences, serves as the focal point for promoting U.S. participation in international psychological science, fostering U.S. connections with scientific communities throughout the world. Her three-year term began in February.

Nichols Lodato, an assistant professor of education and of African and African American studies, has focused her research on adolescent development, the transition to adulthood and postsecondary experiences of diverse youths and young adults. Her recent book, “COVID-19, the Great Recession and Young Adult Identity Development: Shock-Sensitive Dynamic Ecological Systems Theory,” explores the unique impact that major societal disruptions have on young adults’ developmental trajectories.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Record

Announcements

Register for spring wellness challenge

Nominations sought for student leaders

West Campus hosts Ripple Glass collection site

Notables

Nichols Lodato to serve on national psychology committee

Galea named vice provost for interdisciplinary initiatives

Gephardt Institute Ethic of Service winners honored

Obituaries

Carl W. Conrad, classics scholar, 90

Charles Lipton, emeritus trustee, 96

Sean McWilliams, senior change manager for Student Sunrise project, 55

Research Wire

Jiang-Xie selected for WashU Medicine Bold Pioneer Award 

‘IsolateGPT’ to make LLM-based agents more secure

Deep learning to increase accessibility, ease of heart imaging

The View From Here

03.03.25

02.24.25

02.10.25

Washington People

Jhan Carlos Salazar

Juliane Bubeck Wardenburg

Monika Weiss: ‘A natural cathedral’

Who Knew WashU?

Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Who Knew WashU? 12.9.20