Nichols Lodato to serve on national psychology committee

Adolescent and young adult development expert Bronwyn Nichols Lodato, in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, will serve as a member of the U.S. National Committee for Psychological Science within the Policy and Global Affairs division at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

The committee, which is hosted by the National Academies’ Board on International Scientific Organizations and represents the International Union of Psychological Sciences, serves as the focal point for promoting U.S. participation in international psychological science, fostering U.S. connections with scientific communities throughout the world. Her three-year term began in February.

Nichols Lodato, an assistant professor of education and of African and African American studies, has focused her research on adolescent development, the transition to adulthood and postsecondary experiences of diverse youths and young adults. Her recent book, “COVID-19, the Great Recession and Young Adult Identity Development: Shock-Sensitive Dynamic Ecological Systems Theory,” explores the unique impact that major societal disruptions have on young adults’ developmental trajectories.