Book explores how Great Recession, COVID-19 affected young adult identity development

In her new book, Bronwyn Nichols Lodato, an assistant professor in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, explores the unique impact that major societal disruptions have on young adults’ developmental trajectories.

Lodato

Thanks to rich interviews conducted during the early days of the pandemic, the book, “COVID-19, the Great Recession and Young Adult Identity Development: Shock-Sensitive Dynamic Ecological Systems Theory,” offers a rare window into the lived experiences of first-year college students during that time.

Lodato, a faculty member in education and in African and African American studies, used these interviews, along with data previously collected in a nationally representative survey during the Great Recession, to challenge traditional theories of identity development. In the book, she offers a new framework that accounts for the profound impact of external shocks that is also sensitive to diverse racial and ethnic identity.

Comparing impact of Great Recession, COVID-19

Lodato has focused much of her career on studying the experiences of first-generation college students, especially students of color, and how to best support them throughout this critical time in life.

According to Lodato, the Great Recession significantly disrupted the educational and career aspirations of young adults, leading to increased uncertainty and delayed milestones. Economic hardship experienced during the recession forced young people to make difficult choices, such as postponing higher education or taking on additional debt to complete their education in the wake of families’ financial losses, for example. The Great Recession also amplified existing inequalities, with marginalized groups facing even greater challenges in navigating the job market and achieving financial stability, she said.

However, even in the midst of economic instability, most students remained committed to staying in school during the Great Recession.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to economic hardships tied to the linked economic recession, many college students experienced challenges related to remote learning and social isolation. The pandemic highlighted the importance of digital literacy and access to technology, which became essential for education, work and social connection, Lodato said. It also raised concerns about mental health, as young adults struggled to cope with uncertainty, stress and loss, she added.

“My research shows that these shocks did not dissuade students from continuing with their postsecondary education. In fact, they saw their education as a pathway to where they wanted to go in life. Focusing on school served as a protective factor, in some ways, because it provided the stability of having a plan to sustain engagement and a projection into where they want to go next in their lives,” Lodato said.

“Both events caused some students to reassess their majors, though. During the pandemic, in particular, students were taking in the racial reckoning that came with Black Lives Matter, as well as the mental health crisis. For some, it deepened their commitment to the path that they chose because they saw resonance with what they wanted to do. For other students, it made them rethink their path and, in some cases, choose different majors to be more responsive to their communities’ needs.”

A new approach

These findings provided the basis of Lodato’s “shock-sensitive” systems theory. This innovative approach to studying identity development recognizes that significant societal events, or “shocks,” such as economic crises and global pandemics, can disrupt the developmental trajectories of young adults, forcing them to adapt and reorient their identity-supporting endeavors.

“My framework also emphasizes the various contextual factors and demographic characteristics — such as socioeconomic status, inequality, race, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation — in shaping young adults’ experiences of major shocks. These factors are important because they can influence how young adults reassess their access to resources, support networks and opportunities, ultimately affecting their ability to adapt and thrive as they pursue their goals,” Lodato said.

Finally, Lodato argued that identity development is not a linear process, but rather a fluid and ongoing process shaped by both internal and external factors.

“One of the things that came up in my interviews with college students in the early days of the pandemic was how the concept of normative expectations for enrolled young adults underwent revision,” Lodato said. “While the mass migration back home during the early days of the pandemic was atypical, it was nested within a broader trend of disruption that is expected after high school in the U.S., when young adults experience periods of exploration, commitment and re-evaluation as they navigate novel challenges and opportunities in their lives.”

“The ability to adapt and reframe experiences is crucial for resilience and strengths-based, positive identity development,” she said.

Using framework to better understand, support young adults

By understanding the unique challenges faced by young adults in the wake of major shocks, Lodato said she hopes her work will inform policies and interventions that support young people’s well-being and future success and create a more supportive and inclusive environment for improved life outcomes.

Key implications for policymakers, educators and practitioners include: