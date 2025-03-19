Jansky/Bander Family Fund supports movement disorders fellowships, brain bank 

Perlmutter

The Jansky/Bander Family Fund, a generous commitment of $1.1 million over five years, has been established to advance critical initiatives within the Section of Movement Disorders in the Department of Neurology at WashU Medicine. This significant financial contribution is earmarked for two primary functions under the direction of Joel S. Perlmutter, MD: funding fellowships and supporting the brain bank.

The fellowships funded by the Jansky/Bander Family Fund are set to provide invaluable opportunities for emerging scientists and clinicians to engage in groundbreaking studies within the field of movement disorders. The Jansky/Bander Family Fund will also significantly enhance the Section of Movement Disorder’s brain bank, a key resource for neurological research.

Read more on the Department of Neurology website.