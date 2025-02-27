Jiang-Xie selected for WashU Medicine Bold Pioneer Award 

Jiang-Xie

Li-Feng Jiang-Xie, a postdoctoral research associate in the Department of Pathology and Immunology at WashU Medicine, has received the 2024 WashU Medicine Bold Pioneer Award. Jiang-Xie studies sleep, general anesthesia and neurodegenerative disorders, with the goal of integrating insights from biological and artificial neural networks to formulate a unified theory of sleep function.

The winner of the Bold Pioneer Award receives $10,000; distinguished finalists receive $2,000. This year, Jetske van der Schaar, a,research associate at Amsterdam University Medical Center, and Nicolas Barthélemy, an assistant professor in the Department of Neurology at WashU Medicine, were selected as distinguished finalists. The award was established in 2022 by Randall J. Bateman, MD, the Charles F. and Joanne Knight Distinguished Professor of Neurology at WashU Medicine, to support early-career investigators.

Read more on the Department of Neurology website.